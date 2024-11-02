SPDR SSGA My2032 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

SPDR SSGA My2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0932 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
SPDR SSGA My2032 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MYCL opened at $24.16 on Friday. SPDR SSGA My2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $25.06.
