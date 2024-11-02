Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $399.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $696.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $41.71.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.61%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

