Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Increased by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,106 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 12,454 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $415,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,870,000 after buying an additional 3,136,992 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,910,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Starbucks by 106.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $257,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Stock Performance
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.88%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.32.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
