SteelPeak Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 76.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 353,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $239,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after buying an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,596 shares of company stock worth $8,090,059 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $202.06 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $86.75 and a fifty-two week high of $214.12. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

