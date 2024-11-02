Stephens Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SSB. Citigroup assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SouthState from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of SSB opened at $97.42 on Tuesday. SouthState has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $103.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.67.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $426.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.47 million. SouthState had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SouthState in the first quarter worth $30,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in SouthState by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SouthState by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in SouthState during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

