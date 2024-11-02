Stephens Inc. AR Buys 1,680 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.08% of Repligen worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Repligen by 1.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 36.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $138.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3,464.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.11 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

