Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 354.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $112.54 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $84.04 and a 1-year high of $115.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

