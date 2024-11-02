Stevens Capital Partners Has $1.87 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stevens Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,941.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,347 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,846,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,478 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 462.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,571,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,314 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 797.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,383,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,229,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 128.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,115,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,209,000 after buying an additional 1,190,546 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.77. 2,697,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,184. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

