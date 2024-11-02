Stevens Capital Partners Has $7.56 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stevens Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.6% of Stevens Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $971,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 103.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 392,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,919,000 after purchasing an additional 199,992 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 323,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 280,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,652. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $135.59 and a 12 month high of $178.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.28 and a 200 day moving average of $165.86. The company has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.