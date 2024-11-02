StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance
AXDX stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.61. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Accelerate Diagnostics
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.