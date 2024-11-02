Stone Ridge 2048 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:LIAB)

Stone Ridge 2048 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2048 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LIAB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.84. Stone Ridge 2048 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $16.59.

