Stone Ridge 2049 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAC) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Stone Ridge 2049 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2049 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LIAC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.67. Stone Ridge 2049 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $17.48.

