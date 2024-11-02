Stone Ridge 2049 Longevity Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:LFAF)

Stone Ridge 2049 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2049 Longevity Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LFAF traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares. Stone Ridge 2049 Longevity Income ETF has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $13.82.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Ridge 2049 Longevity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Ridge 2049 Longevity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.