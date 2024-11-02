Stone Ridge 2052 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAK) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Stone Ridge 2052 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2052 Longevity Income ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

LFAK traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares. Stone Ridge 2052 Longevity Income ETF has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $15.44.

