Stone Ridge 2053 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (LIAJ) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on November 5th

Stone Ridge 2053 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2053 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LIAJ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.85. Stone Ridge 2053 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $20.90.

