Stone Ridge 2053 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAL) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Stone Ridge 2053 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.
Stone Ridge 2053 Longevity Income ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:LFAL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. Stone Ridge 2053 Longevity Income ETF has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $15.94.
