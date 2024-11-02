Stone Ridge 2056 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:LIAO)

Stone Ridge 2056 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.
Stone Ridge 2056 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
LIAO stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.16. Stone Ridge 2056 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $23.35.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stone Ridge 2056 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Stone Ridge 2056 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Ridge 2056 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.