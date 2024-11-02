Stone Ridge 2056 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:LIAO)

Stone Ridge 2056 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2056 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

LIAO stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.16. Stone Ridge 2056 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

