Stone Ridge 2058 Longevity Income ETF (LFAU) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Stone Ridge 2058 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2058 Longevity Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LFAU traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.76. Stone Ridge 2058 Longevity Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $18.18.

