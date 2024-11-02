Stone Ridge 2059 Longevity Income ETF (LFAV) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on November 5th

Stone Ridge 2059 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.
Stone Ridge 2059 Longevity Income ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Stone Ridge 2059 Longevity Income ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.09. Stone Ridge 2059 Longevity Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $18.56.
