Stone Ridge 2061 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAV) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Stone Ridge 2061 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2061 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LIAV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. Stone Ridge 2061 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $27.35.

