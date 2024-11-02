Stone Ridge 2061 Longevity Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:LFAX)

Stone Ridge 2061 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2061 Longevity Income ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LFAX traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.83. Stone Ridge 2061 Longevity Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

