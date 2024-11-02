Stone Ridge 2063 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (LIAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Stone Ridge 2063 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2063 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of LIAX traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $27.10. 7,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Stone Ridge 2063 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $28.96.

