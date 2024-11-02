Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.40)-($0.35) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $895-$905 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.94 million. Stoneridge also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.400–0.350 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRI. Stephens began coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stoneridge

Stoneridge Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SRI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.89. 457,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $190.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.36. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.32). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Stoneridge

(Get Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.