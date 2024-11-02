Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.40)-($0.35) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $895-$905 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.94 million. Stoneridge also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.400–0.350 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on SRI. Stephens began coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stoneridge
Stoneridge Trading Down 1.4 %
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.32). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stoneridge
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.