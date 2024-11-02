Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 267.7% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 454,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,538,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the third quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.67 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

