Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 354.82 ($4.60) and traded as low as GBX 336 ($4.36). Strategic Equity Capital shares last traded at GBX 336 ($4.36), with a volume of 224,458 shares traded.

Strategic Equity Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 343.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 354.70. The company has a market cap of £158.10 million, a P/E ratio of 638.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Strategic Equity Capital alerts:

Strategic Equity Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Strategic Equity Capital’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Strategic Equity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 576.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Strategic Equity Capital

In other news, insider Howard Williams purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 321 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £32,100 ($41,628.84). Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Equity Capital plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by GVO Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than GBP 150 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Equity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Equity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.