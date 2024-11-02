Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE opened at $165.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.15 and a 1-year high of $170.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

