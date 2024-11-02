Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $384.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $380.00 to $384.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.65.

Shares of SYK opened at $367.15 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 1-year low of $266.93 and a 1-year high of $374.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,540. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,540. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,068 shares of company stock valued at $65,151,372. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 66,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 853,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $308,433,000 after purchasing an additional 852,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stryker by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 146.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,449,000 after buying an additional 522,817 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 287.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 505,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,033,000 after buying an additional 375,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,258,373,000 after buying an additional 309,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

