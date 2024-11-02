Summit Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 19.7% in the third quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $788.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

