SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $490.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $9.82 on Friday. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $825.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

