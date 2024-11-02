Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given Market Perform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Shares of NOVA stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,258,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759,456. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $715.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.21. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.23 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $870,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,298.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,783,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 56.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 14,142,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118,552 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,299,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,097,000 after purchasing an additional 611,452 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 24.5% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,004,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 591,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3,168.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 574,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 556,563 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

