SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

SunOpta Price Performance

Shares of STKL stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,228. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $812.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.83. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.95 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 467,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 356,700 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SunOpta by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,971,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 857,603 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,198,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 323,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth $6,394,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

