swisspartners Advisors Ltd Increases Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,240 shares during the period. Stellantis makes up about 6.8% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stellantis by 6.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Stellantis by 7.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STLA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,359,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $29.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays cut Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.34.

Insider Transactions at Stellantis

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

