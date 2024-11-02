Symmetry Partners LLC Has $11.67 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641,402 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 2.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 45,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 87,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 26,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,456 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

