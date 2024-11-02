Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $411,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 60,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 50,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,472.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,472.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,636 shares of company stock worth $904,677. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Read Our Latest Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

SOFI stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,742,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,938,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 110.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.