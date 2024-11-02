Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $990,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of DexCom by 189.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 665,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,471,000 after acquiring an additional 435,401 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in DexCom by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,439,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $276,538,000 after purchasing an additional 353,019 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in DexCom by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 989,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,352,000 after purchasing an additional 345,114 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,221,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $169,380,000 after buying an additional 306,604 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $31,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W lowered shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.59.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.35. 2,735,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907,564. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.92. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

