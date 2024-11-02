Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,000. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,629,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,267,000 after purchasing an additional 740,553 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,200,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,169,000 after buying an additional 1,151,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,153,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,342,000 after acquiring an additional 941,710 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 868,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,051,000 after acquiring an additional 27,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 545,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,192 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMTM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.95. 190,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,204. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

