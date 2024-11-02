Taiko Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $107.79 Million (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Taiko coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00001909 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Taiko has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Taiko has a market cap of $107.79 million and approximately $8.25 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Taiko

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,481,568 coins. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 81,481,568.71464193 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.31326067 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $10,924,503.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

