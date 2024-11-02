Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Shares of TSM traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,691,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,069,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $89.46 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,404 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

