Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 668.35 ($8.67) and traded as high as GBX 754 ($9.78). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 750 ($9.73), with a volume of 1,153,523 shares.

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,737.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 703.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 669.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tate & Lyle

In other Tate & Lyle news, insider David Hearn purchased 15,500 shares of Tate & Lyle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 655 ($8.49) per share, for a total transaction of £101,525 ($131,662.56). Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

