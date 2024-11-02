TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.880-1.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. TE Connectivity also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.88 EPS.

NYSE:TEL opened at $150.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.94 and a 200 day moving average of $148.45. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $122.30 and a 52-week high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

