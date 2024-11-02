Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.210-1.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $893.3 million-$897.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $892.6 million. Tenable also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.21-$1.23 EPS.

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.78. 1,656,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,736. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -76.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.41 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,731.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $236,847.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,150.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,731.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,469 shares of company stock worth $520,276. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

