Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $217.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $197.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

THC opened at $156.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,234,465.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $2,926,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,465.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $13,314,311.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,688.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,203 shares of company stock worth $20,378,757. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,947,000 after acquiring an additional 790,684 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,025,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,814,000 after purchasing an additional 438,033 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after buying an additional 48,626 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 687,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,450,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,515,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

