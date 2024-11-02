Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,447 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 3.0% of BluePath Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,297 shares of company stock worth $3,065,866 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $248.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $799.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $273.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.45.

Tesla Company Profile



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

