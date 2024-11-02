The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock Position Boosted by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 329,037 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Chemours worth $15,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CC. Khrom Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,634 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 23.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,009,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,213,000 after buying an additional 1,347,710 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 236.9% in the second quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 845,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,088,000 after buying an additional 594,660 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 26.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,811,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after buying an additional 382,100 shares during the period. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth approximately $7,575,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Performance

CC traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.82. 1,621,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,924. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chemours

Chemours Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.