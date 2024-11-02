The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.60 ($1.98) and traded as high as GBX 158 ($2.05). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 158 ($2.05), with a volume of 565,904 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GYM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Gym Group from GBX 175 ($2.27) to GBX 185 ($2.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £281.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15,800.00, a PEG ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.68.

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

