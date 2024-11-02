The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.60 ($1.98) and traded as high as GBX 158 ($2.05). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 158 ($2.05), with a volume of 565,904 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GYM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Gym Group from GBX 175 ($2.27) to GBX 185 ($2.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
View Our Latest Report on The Gym Group
The Gym Group Stock Up 2.6 %
About The Gym Group
The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Gym Group
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.