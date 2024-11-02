The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,049 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 203.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

TD opened at $55.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $65.12. The firm has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.739 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

