Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0196

Threshold (T) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $196.11 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02076528 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $5,598,290.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

