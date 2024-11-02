Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 243,203 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 211,693 shares.The stock last traded at $14.08 and had previously closed at $14.31.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on THRY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Thryv in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.30). Thryv had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $224.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Thryv by 78.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

