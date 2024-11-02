Thryv’s (THRY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get Thryv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Thryv

Thryv Stock Up 2.4 %

THRY stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. Thryv has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.30). Thryv had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thryv will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Thryv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Thryv by 3.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thryv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Thryv by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Thryv by 9.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.