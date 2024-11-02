Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.17, reports. The business had revenue of C$25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.54 million. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 70.41% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

Timbercreek Financial Price Performance

TSE:TF opened at C$7.53 on Friday. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$5.96 and a 12-month high of C$8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$625.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.31.

Timbercreek Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is currently 94.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

